Mass. high school hockey player who suffered frightening injury remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts high school hockey player who suffered a frightening spinal cord injury during a game in late January remains hospitalized in Boston after undergoing surgery.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, was stretchered off the ice after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

The senior, who also plays lacrosse, did “well” in surgery but “has a very long road ahead,” Tim Sullivan, the high school’s president, wrote in an update after speaking with family.

“The outpouring of support for AJ, his family, his hockey teammates and our Feehan community has been truly inspirational,” Sullivan added.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help cover Quetta’s medical expenses.

RELATED: Boston Bruins rally around high school hockey player who suffered frightening injury

The Jacobs family, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation also pledged a minimum $100,000 donation to support Quetta.

Norwood’s Matt Brown, who was paralyzed during a hockey game 11 years ago, has his own foundation and says he’ll make sure Quetta and his family get whatever they need.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)