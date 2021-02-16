Mass. high school hockey player who suffered spinal cord injury headed to Atlanta to continue his recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local high school hockey player is receiving a big round of support from his teammates and loved ones as he prepares to go to Atlanta to continue his recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury during a game in late January.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

He has since undergone surgery and is receiving care at Massachusetts General Hospital but will be flying to Atlanta Tuesday to continue his recovery at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center.

Quetta’s teammates plan to travel to Mass. General Hospital to give him a proper sendoff.

They will be wearing their green away jerseys as Quetta heads to Atlanta and plan on wearing their white home jerseys to welcome him back once he’s able to return to Mass.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)