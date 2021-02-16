Mass. high school hockey player who suffered spinal cord injury heads to Atlanta to continue his recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local high school hockey player received a big round of support from his teammates and loved ones as he prepared to head to Atlanta to continue his recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury during a game in late January.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

He underwent surgery and received care at Massachusetts General Hospital before flying to Atlanta Tuesday to continue his recovery at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center.

Quetta’s teammates traveled to Mass. General Hospital to give him a proper sendoff.

They wore their green away jerseys and held signs as he was wheeled to an ambulance prior to his flight.

“He’s got all the support in the world, even the Boston Bruins; all over social media,” teammate Drew Payson said. “The kid’s famous for this and he’ll get through it.”

He added that the team plans on wearing their white home jerseys to welcome Quetta back once he’s able to return to Mass.

