Mass. high school math teacher held on child porn charges

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Narragansett Regional High School math teacher has been ordered held without bail on child porn charges, officials say.

Warren Anderson, 26, of Lowell and Harvard, was ordered held Wednesday at his arraignment in federal court on Boston on one count each of receipt and possession of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Monday.

Federal authorities investigating the online trade of child porn through the use of Kik messenger interviewed Anderson, who allegedly admitted to using the dark web to obtain child pornography and was found to be in possession of graphic sexual videos of children.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

