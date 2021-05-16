Mass. high school students slated to return to full-time, in-person learning Monday

High school students across the Bay State are set to return to full-time, in person learning on Monday.

Students in grades ninth through twelfth are the latest to make the transition to the classroom five days a week.

Students in sixth through eighth grade returned to full-time, in-person learning on April 28, aside from some school districts that were granted a waiver to postpone their return to full in-person learning from the state.

All Massachusetts high schools will be required to return to the classroom, unless the district gets a waiver from the Department of Education. However, students will still have the option to attend class remotely.

By Monday, 198 Massachusetts school districts plan to be back to full-time, in-person learning for grades K-12.