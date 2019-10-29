Mass. high school teacher accused of exchanging nude photos with 15-year-old student

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nashoba Regional High School teacher is facing criminal charges after police say she sent nude photos of herself to a 15-year-old student, officials said.

Dorothy Veracka, 42, of Clinton, was arraigned Tuesday in Clinton District Court on charges of posing a child in the nude, disseminating obscene matter to a minor, and possessing child pornography.

She was released on personal recognizance bail on the condition that she stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim, stay away from Nashoba Regional High School, and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 except for her own children.

From September 2018 to March 2019, Veracka sent nude photos of herself to the student — who she was teaching at the time, according to court documents.

Veracka also actively solicited and received nude photos from the student during that time period, the documents indicate.

During a meeting with investigators, police say the student provided evidence of nude photos that Veracka sent to him, in addition to a Snapchat conversation between the two that he saved on his phone.

Veracka later admitted to police that she accepted nude photos sent by the student.

An investigation is ongoing.

She is due back in court on Nov. 26.

