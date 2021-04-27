Mass. high schools required to bring all students back for full-time, in-person learning by May 17

BOSTON (WHDH) - High schools across Massachusetts will be required to bring all students back for full-time, in-person learning by May 17, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday.

In March, state officials gave Riley the authority to decide when remote and hybrid learning models no longer count toward required student learning time regulations.

Riley has since utilized a phased-in approach to bring schools back to fully in-person learning, which began with elementary schools on April 5 and middle schools on April 28.

All high schools must return to full-time, in-person learning by May 17 unless a district receives a waiver from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Waivers will be considered only in a limited set of circumstances, and any district that does not receive a waiver will be required to make up any missed structured learning time, according to Riley.

There are currently 146 school districts already fully in-person in grades K-12. By May 17, a total of 198 school districts plan to be back fully in-person in grades K-12, representing two-thirds of all high schools in the Commonwealth.

