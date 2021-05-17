Mass. high schools return to full-time, in-person learning

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - High school students across the Bay State returned to full-time, in-person learning on Monday.

Over the weekend, students, parents and custodians worked together to space desks apart in Andover High School.

“They were unpacking desks and chairs and people were moving these along carts into the classrooms and parents were helping to make sure that the desks were all three feet apart,” Andover Interim Superintendent Claudia Bach said.

Some desks were even placed outside for additional learning space.

Paige Gillette, an Andover High School senior, said she was looking forward to getting back into the classroom.

“Everything’s just been so sad without everybody there,” she said. “My senior year, I just want to see everybody, and I’m just so excited.”

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education required high schools in the state return to fully in-person learning unless they got a waiver.

The Brockton School District had applied for a waiver but got denied.