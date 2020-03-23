Mass. hospitals call out for mask, sanitizer, financial donations to combat coronavirus

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As local hospitals work to help the increasing number of coronavirus patients across Massachusetts, they’re calling on residents to provide them with crucial supplies to keep medical staff safe.

“The [Personal Protective Equipment] is really about stopping the spread,” said Kelly Clark of Lawrence General Hospital. “It’s about protecting people on the front lines and stopping the spread, it’s the most important reason we need all of this equipment.”

Clark said the hospital needs more N95 masks, which other professions may have.

“[The mask] is quite elusive,” Clark said. “It’s definitely in demand. There are people in other industries that do have them, the construction industry, veterinarians, dentists.”

The hospital has a link on its website to a YouTube video showing how to make masks. Workers also need Tyvek suits, like what painters or construction workers wear, as well as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes — and financial donations are welcome too.

“This is an incredibly expensive endeavor,” Clark said.

AT WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE – LAB CLASSES ARE ON HOLD WHILE THEY SWITCH TO ONLINE LEARNING, SO THEY KNEW WHAT THEY HAD TO DO.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute is donating materials from its lab classes to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which will then distribute them to local hospitals.

“So far, we have about 100,000 gloves that were able to donate, almost 1,000 N95 masks that we’re able to donate, 2,000 surgical masks we’re able to donate,” said professor Glenn Gaudette.

Those looking to donate to Lawrence General can go to the North Andover fire station, drop materials off in the vestibule and ring the bell.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)