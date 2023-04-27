Hospitals in Massachusetts will soon have new specific regulations in effect aimed at helping patients find and get inside emergency departments efficiently following the passage of “Laura’s Law,” officials announced.

The law is named in honor of Levis, who died outside an emergency room in 2016 when she couldn’t find the entrance.

Her widower, Peter DeMarco worked with state legislators to propose and pass the law in 2021. This week, officials announced that the state Department of Public Health had issued a completed set of regulations for hospitals in accordance with the legislation.

“I know Laura’s name is on these new regulations, but they are not just for the rare case of someone collapsing outside an emergency department door — far from it,” DeMarco said in a statement shared with the announcement.

Regulations include new required signage pointing individuals toward emergency departments, required training for hospital staff and required audio/video intercoms connecting lost patients with a live operator, among other things.

The package of rules is believed to be the first of its kind in any state in the U.S., officials said.

Levis had been seeking emergency treatment for an asthma attack but died on the doorstep of a Somerville emergency department that officials said didn’t have any “EMERGENCY” signs on its doors.

DeMarco wrote about Laura’s death in a 2018 article in the Boston Globe Magazine entitled “Losing Laura.” He then spoke at an event on Thursday discussing new regulations.

“From the moment I wrote ‘Losing Laura’ for the Boston Globe, my goal has been to make sure that no one ever else dies this way — that no family ever has to lose the one they love due to careless and avoidable safety lapses,” DeMarco said.

The passage of Laura’s Law in 2021 asked the Department of Public Health to create new regulations. The department delivered a partial set of rules last year before delivering additional rules earlier this month.

Hospitals now have until Jan. 1, 2024 to comply with the regulations.