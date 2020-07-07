Legislation imposing new reporting requirements to hold the state Department of Children and Families accountable emerged in the House on Tuesday as the chamber prepares to sent it along to the Senate later this week.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday advanced a 33-page rewrite of the bill (H 4163), which mandates DCF to submit more frequent and detailed accountability reports to the Legislature and creates a team within the office of the state child advocate to review deaths of children in state care.

According to a copy of the bill text circulated by the committee, the bill would also convene a task force to outline additional steps toward ensuring vulnerable children in the department’s care are safe and receiving services they need.

Another section of the bill instructs DCF to submit a special report on the impacts of virtual and video technology used for services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full House gave the bill initial approval Tuesday after it emerged from committee.

A spokesman for Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, the committee’s chair, said the goal is to prepare the bill for a House vote during Thursday’s session.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo hinted earlier this year that he wanted to take additional action aimed at DCF reforms.

The bill is emerging as lawmakers wrap up work on legislative priorities before the July 31 end of formal sessions.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.