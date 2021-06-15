The House just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday passed a package of pandemic era policy extensions, setting up talks with the Senate over a consensus plan.

The House passed its bill on a vote of 146-14, after adopting three amendments.

The Senate approved its legislation on Thursday.

The COVID-19 state of emergency lifted at 12:01 a.m., so lawmakers are now scrambling to come up with a single bill that Gov. Charlie Baker will sign.

The Senate gavels in for a 2 p.m. session and the House is in recess, with legislators expressing hope for a quick agreement. “I think we’re going to get something to the governor’s desk very quickly,” Ways and Means Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said earlier Tuesday.

Baker said he hopes lawmakers get him a bill “in the next few days.” The Senate agenda for its Tuesday session includes a motion to non-concur with the House on pandemic policy extensions, to appoint a conference committee to come up with a consensus bill, and to meet next on Wednesday.

