Mass. House Speaker apologizes for joke about having his car stolen in South End while endorsing Santiago

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ron Mariano is apologizing after joking about his car being stolen in the South End while endorsing a candidate for mayor of Boston.

At an event endorsing State Rep. Jon Santiago in the South End Tuesday, Mariano joked that in coming to the area he was “afraid my car’s going to get stolen.”

“I’m sorry and I regret my comments. It was a poorly delivered attempt to humor referencing my personal experience as a college student in the 60s when my car was stolen, which I had shared with folks at the event prior to the program,” Mariano said in a statement. “My intention was not to portray the neighborhood or the city in a negative light, but to endorse the candidate who I believe should be the next mayor of Boston.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)