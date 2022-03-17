BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House is set to take up a bill Monday that would ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

Two former Mass. high school students brought the issue to light five years ago after they said they were punished for their braided extensions at school.

State representatives took up their cause and sponsored bill H. 1907, which is known as the Crown Act.

If the bill passes in the House, it will go to the State Senate for a vote.

House plans to meet in a full formal session with roll calls starting at 1 p.m. The speaker’s office said Friday it is aiming to take up H 1907 prohibiting discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

