BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff at long-term care facilities in an effort to strengthen infection control and protect vulnerable residents as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to surge, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

All unvaccinated personnel must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10, but the requirement will provide exemptions for those with medical restrictions or religious beliefs, according to Baker.

Personnel impacted by this mandate includes all individuals employed directly or by contract by a long-term care provider.

All unvaccinated personnel are required to receive a first dose of a two-dose series by Sept. 1 and complete their vaccination by Oct. 10.

To ensure compliance, the Department of Public Health will enforce the mandate.

There are 378 skilled nursing facilities (Level I-III), as well as the two Soldiers’ Homes in Massachusetts. As of Aug. 2, 155 facilities had less than 75 percent of their staff fully vaccinated.

