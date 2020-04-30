Mass. inmate dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Essex County Sheriff’s Department inmate died Wednesday night from COVID-19 complications, officials announced Thursday.

The 41-year old man passed away at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, according to Sheriff Kevin Coppinger. The inmate is said to have also had “other underlying health issues.”

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family,” Coppinger said in a news release. “This pandemic continues to wreak havoc bringing tremendous heartache to so many families in all walks of life. These are unprecedented times and we all must continue to work together to find a cure for this horrible illness.”

Coppinger said the inmate had been in the Middleton House of Correction since Feb. 18.

Sixty inmates at Essex County Sheriff’s Department facilities have tested positive for COVID-19

and 45 have fully recovered.

