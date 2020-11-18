Mass. issues new guidance that allows residents to test out of COVID quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday announced new quarantine guidance as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in many communities across the state.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the Commonwealth. The uptick in cases means there is increased exposure to COVID,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said during a news conference at the State House.

The updated guidance — which takes effect immediately — allows those who have been exposed to COVID to test out of quarantine after 10 days if they meet all of the following parameters, according to Sudders:

A person has not had and is not showing symptoms similar to COVID

If a person undergoes a molecular diagnostic test (PCR) on day eight of quarantine or later and receives a negative result

A person must continue to monitor themselves for symptoms through 14 days

The state’s initial 14-day quarantine period still stands for people who don’t meet the 10-day requirements.

