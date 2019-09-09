Mass. judge allegedly refuses to be handcuffed following fight at home

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison usually presides over a courtroom but after getting arrested this weekend, she found herself on the other side of the bench at Marlborough district court.

This is Frison’s mug shot.

The 49-year-old is charged with domestic assault and battery … the court paperwork noting she is employed as a judge.

Hudson police took Frison into custody Sunday night after they say she got in a fight at her home …allegedly yanking a woman’s hair so hard, that woman’s head pulled backwards!

When officers arrived at the scene … the say Frison was uncooperative and wouldn’t turn around to get cuffed yelling: “don’t touch me, get your hands off of me … I’m a superior judge … I’m a superior judge, you can’t arrest me, let me go.”

We did reach out to the trial court and were told that this particular judge is on paid administrative leave.

