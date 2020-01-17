Mass. judge orders Facebook to hand over information on possible privacy violations

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts judge ordered Facebook to hand over information about apps that may have violated user privacy guidelines.

In 2019, the social media company suspended tens of thousands of apps for possible privacy violations.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey, Facebook withheld that information from state investigators.

Now, the company has 90 days to turn over the material.

Healey released a statement Friday saying she is pleased with the ruling, writing:

“Consumers have a right to know how their personal information is used. Facebook simply telling its users that their data is safe without the facts to back it up does not work for us.”

