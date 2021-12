BOSTON (WHDH) -

The Supreme Judicial Court ordered all jury trials in Massachusetts paused on Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Trials will be paused until Jan. 31, 2022.

Courts will remain open for in-person business but will conduct matters remotely whenever possible.

