BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians continue to do their best to beat the heat wave this summer, taking their children to local splash pads, pools, and beaches.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency on Monday in the City of Boston from Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 as weather forecasts predict temperatures as high as the mid-90s.

As part of a fair organized by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, hundreds of kids ran into the water at Constitution Beach, making one big splash. The organization works to make Boston Harbor and the region’s public beaches open and accessible to everyone.

The fair also featured music, face painting, and shade.

“We have a water truck to make sure that everyone stays hydrated and has cold water. We also have some tents sent up for shade. We are still encouraging people to dance with A Trike Called Funk, go fishing and enjoy the water,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay member Maya Smith. “It’s a beautiful place to be on a hot day.”

For those who can’t make it to the beaches, according to the city, more than 50 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools are open and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool is open Wednesday through Sunday. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

The city has also opened cooling centers at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended.

Wu advised that people should stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak hours and use sunscreen. Wu also warned to not leave children or pets alone in vehicles.

