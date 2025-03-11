NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pink House on Plum Island in Newbury has been demolished.

SKY7 was at the scene Tuesday morning showing the debris that is left in it’s place.

Crews continue to clean up the remnants.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the building posed a risk to staff, wildlife, and the salt marsh.

Governor Maura Healey stepped in on behalf of the community to try and save the landmark, but leaders were unable to find a place to relocate the house.

