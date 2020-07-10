Mass. launches coronavirus testing sites in 8 hard-hit communities

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts kicked off the “Stop the Spread” initiative on Friday in an effort to ramp up testing in communities hit hard by the coronavirus.

The initiative launched in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough and New Bedford — eight communities that are above the state average in total cases and positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

“While the Commonwealth has made progress on reducing the overall positive test rate, there are still communities where the number of positive tests is above the average of the rest of the state,” Baker said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Focusing our efforts to increase testing in these communities will help identify new cases and stop the spread. Residents of these communities, even those who are asymptomatic, are urged to take advantage of these new sites.”

The state average of positive coronavirus tests is 1.9 percent but in the hardest-hit city of Chelsea, positive results are at 7.5 percent.

“Collectively these (eight) communities make up 9 percent of the Massachusetts population but have seen 27 percent of the Commonwealth’s positive tests in the past two weeks,” Baker said.

State leaders say the additional testing will provide health officials a better chance to trace and isolate cases to prevent further outbreaks.

Testing if free of charge and runs through Aug. 14.

For details on testing locations and hours of operation, visit Mass.gov/stopthespread.

