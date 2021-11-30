BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that Massachusetts is launching three mobile units for monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk individuals who have been exposed to or have COVID-19.

The new clinics have the capacity to treat a combined 500 patients each week with therapies that have shown to be effective in reducing severity of disease and keeping COVID-19-positive individuals from being hospitalized, according Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

“These mobile sites enable individuals with early COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to be treated quickly and safely with monoclonal antibody infusion,” Cooke said in a statement. “While the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, these therapies can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness for infected or exposed high-risk individuals. People with questions about whether this treatment is right for them should discuss it with their healthcare provider.”

Referral from a health care provider is required for treatment at the mobile clinics. Treatment will also be provided at no cost to the patient.

Two of the new mobile units, currently in Fall River and Holyoke, began administering treatment on Nov. 22. The third unit will be deployed to Everett on Dec. 3.

Baker noted that the mobile clinic sites can be easily relocated based on demand.

COVID-positive or exposed patients age 12 and older at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness are eligible to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment.

