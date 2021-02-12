Mass. launches new website to help eligible residents find COVID-19 vaccine sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday that the state launched a new website to help residents find COVID-19 vaccination locations throughout Massachusetts more easily.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder website allows the public to enter either a ZIP code, city or town name, or the name of a vaccination location to find a site near them.

It also allows residents to filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies, or health care locations.

The Vaccine Finder displays appointment availability details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments.

Once a user selects a vaccination location, they can view:

Available appointments (currently select sites only)

Vaccines offered (Pfizer/Moderna)

Directions via Google Maps and MBTA Trip Planner information

Specific site instructions and whether the site is indoors or outdoors

Disability access information

The tool updates appointment availability every five minutes for participating vaccination locations, the Baker-Polito Administration said.

Availability for additional locations will be added in the coming weeks.

The tool is available in a wide range of languages.

Residents can click here to check if they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, find and schedule an appointment, as well as prepare for their appointment.

Residents 75 years and older who do not have internet or cannot use the website can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment over the phone through the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.

Today we're launching the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder, to make it easier to find vaccination locations and view key info like: 📅 Available appointments

📝 Site instructions

— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 12, 2021

