Mass. launching $115M program to boost small businesses

With the pandemic taking a toll on jobs and the economy, the Baker administration plans Thursday to announce what they are describing as a comprehensive $774 million plan to help small businesses, provide housing stability, and boost downtowns and the innovation economy.

The plan, which includes previously announced initiatives and pools resources from across state government, features $115 million in new funding that administration officials say will be available starting Thursday to support workforce training and help small businesses hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19.

Baker is expected to further detail the plan at a press conference scheduled for noon Thursday, when he will be joined by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta, among others.

An administration official said small businesses may apply now for $50.8 million in grants made available through the Massachusetts Capital Growth Corp.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can receive up to $75,000 or up to three months of supported expenses for employee payroll and benefit costs, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and interest on other debt obligations. Businesses with five or fewer employees may access up to $25,000 to cover business costs like rent, staffing, and utilities, or to purchase personal protection equipment.

Further details about money available across the “Partnerships for Recovery” plan were not available Thursday morning. The Boston Globe reported on the governor’s plans Thursday morning and said the pool of funding includes a previously announced $171 million aimed at preventing widespread evictions.

The plan uses funds delivered by the federal government under the CARES Act. While talks continue in Washington about another major economic stimulus bill, there’s been no news from state House and Senate Democrats about economic development initiatives approved in both branches of the Legislature, but locked up since the summer in private negotiations that have so far failed to lead to any accord or relief to Massachusetts residents and businesses.

