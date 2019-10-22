Mass. lawmaker to consider criminalizing use of the ‘B-word’

BOSTON (WHDH) - One Massachusetts lawmaker wants to make it illegal to call someone the “B-word.”

The use of the curse word would be considered disorderly if it were directed at another person to “accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person.”

While everyone can agree it is not a nice thing to call someone else, many Bay State residents think a $150 fine for coarse language is taking things a little too far.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul shared a tweet Tuesday night expressing his confusion writing, “Ummmm… what if it’s in a nice way?? Asking for a friend.”

It is unclear exactly how the ban would be enforced.

Due to certain rights protected under the First Amendment, this bill is unlikely to be passed.

Do you think Massachusetts lawmakers should criminalize using the "B-word?" — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) October 23, 2019

