BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers have announced a new life-saving training to help combat the opioid crisis.

Sen. Ed Markey is joining forces with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. The senator finished training Monday on how to administer Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Markey says that, with the proper training, anyone can help save someone’s life.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, bystanders were present for more than one in three opioid overdose deaths,” Markey said. “If one of those bystanders is trained and has Narcan on hand, it could be the difference between life and death.”

Markey says $450,000 in new federal funding will be used to promote access to supportive services. He says lawmakers are also reintroducing a bill to prevent drug shipments from being smuggled into the United States.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)