Mass. lawmakers call for ban on government use of facial recognition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts legislators are calling for a ban on the federal government using facial recognition software.

Sen. Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley filed legislation calling for the ban after reports that law enforcement groups have contracted with facial recognition companies, saying the technology is much more likely to mis-identify people of color.

“The criminal justice system is already rigged against black and brown Americans,” Markey said. “We have to act with urgency to ensure that this technology doesn’t become a new tool in the 21st Century to subjugate and fill the system with people of color.”

