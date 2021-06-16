BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of elected officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the death of a Hopkinton teenager.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan calling for a closer look at the case. The letter was also signed by state senators and state representatives, as well as Boston city councilors.

“Nearly two months after Mikayla’s death, the greater Boston community is still grieving the tragic loss of this young life and questions remain unanswered about the full circumstances that led to her death,” the letter read in part. “While we understand that the medical examiner’s office has determined that the cause of her death was suicide, reports about those circumstances have made closure hard to find for Mikayla’s family and the community.”

In April, the body 16-year-old Mikayla Miller was found in the woods near her home. The manner of her death was ruled a suicide by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Miller was involved in a fight with other teenagers at her apartment complex the night before her death.

