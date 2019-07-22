Mass. lawmakers consider banning pet shop sales from commercial breeders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Pet shops in Massachusetts could soon be banned from selling cats and dogs received from commercial breeders, as lawmakers heard from both sides of the issue Monday.

The State House held a lobby day for legislation that would ban such sales, saying pet shops would only be able to sell from shelters and rescue centers. The bill would not affect people buying from reputable breeders.

People opposing the bill say it would negatively affect business, but supporters say they have animals’ interest at heart.

“It’s something that I don’t think we talk about openly. So much about how much we care about the animals in our lives and making sure they are protected,” said Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Leominster. “We’re not asking for these pet shops to close, we are asking them to adapt, and many of the leaders in the industry have already adapted.”

The bill is expected to be heard in September.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)