BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are considering changing some of the gendered language in the state’s constitution.

Right now, the Massachusetts Constitution refers to the governor and lieutenant governor with male pronouns. Proposed changes would replace them with “he/she” and “his/her.”

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary is taking public testimony on the changes Tuesday afternoon.

