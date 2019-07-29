Mass. lawmakers consider loosening “weed cafe” laws

BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are weighing a law that would let communities to create “weed cafes” by city law instead of through a town-wide vote.

“This is something the voters supported overwhelmingly in communities I represent … they want to see social consumption,” said State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Cape and Islands, who is proposing the law.

But opponents say weed cafes need to be approved by voters.

“Today would undo that promise to people that they would have a vote on whether or not to allow … social consumption sites in their towns,” said Jody Hensley of the Massachusetts Prevention Alliance.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)