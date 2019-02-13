Mass. lawmakers ‘go red’ to fight heart disease in women

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sea of red ties and red dresses filled the Massachusetts Statehouse on Wednesday for a good cause.

Lawmakers went “red for women” ahead of Valentine’s Day to raise awareness for the American Heart Association and the number one killer of women — heart disease and stroke.

“My mother eventually, in her late 60s, had several heart attacks and strokes, which I think finally ended her life,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

One speaker at the event, 8-year-old Scarlett O’Hanlon, shared her own powerful story about her ailing heart.

“I’m a pretty normal kid, and you’d probably never guess from the outside, that I have heart disease. I was born with a heart defect,” Scarlett said.

O’Hanlon needed emergency surgery on the day she was born.

“The doctors did an operation at Children’s Hospital in Boston so I could breathe. I’m really glad they did it because without that operation, I would have died right when I was born. And as you can see, I have a lot to live for,” Scarlett said.

Her mother, Jamie, is the co-founder of “Sisters at Heart.” It’s a non-profit that raises funds for families who are affected by stroke and heart disease.

“Most days we try to forget about Scarlett’s heart. Scarlett is one of the lucky ones,” Jamie said.

Scarlet is awaiting more open heart surgeries to repair and replace her heart valves.

“There is no cure. Only quick fixes. It’s my life’s mission to make sure this little girl gets to live a very long time,” Jamie said.

In the end, Scarlett was handed a Statehouse proclamation for Heart Month in Massachusetts.

