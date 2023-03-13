BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to discuss potentially extending the state’s pandemic -era policy allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to go.

Right now, the law is expected to expire on April 1.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association has been pushing to keep the rule in place.

The debate is set to kick off on Beacon Hill Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)