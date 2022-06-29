BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmaker passed a bill to expand the state’s abortion protections after last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, focusing on helping people from out of state access abortions.

The state constitution already guarantees the right to an abortion, but representatives at the State House Wednesday pushed for a bill that would add several new measures, including:

-Boosting access to emergency contraception

-Mandating insurers cover abortion-related care with no co-pays

-Making abortion providers’ addresses confidential

-Allowing for abortions after 24 weeks if there are severe complications

-Barring local police from helping law enforcement in other states seek charges against people getting abortions in Massachusetts

“We are not going to allow another state to come in and here and say you’re violating their laws,” said State Rep. Michael S. Day. “This bill will also set a national standard for reproductive freedom by ensuring that women truly have the right to control their bodies.”

The bill passed 136-17, having six Democrats join 11 of the 27 House Republicans in opposition.

“Massachusetts is a leader for reproductive healthcare and rights of women and birthing people. We must ensure that people who come here will receive that vital support,” said Rep. Liz Miranda. “We have a clear message that it is legal in the Commonwealth, but also a clearer message that you won’t be turned away. It is our duty in times like this to further justice. Massachusetts cannot turn a blind eye, or think we have done enough. What happens here impacts the entire nation.”

The bill must now get Senate approval and be on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk by July 31.

