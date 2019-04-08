Mass. lawmakers propose federal pipeline bill after Merrimack Valley gas disaster

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts members of Congress have proposed new federal pipeline safety requirements in response to September’s natural gas explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced the proposed legislation Monday at a fire station in Lawrence.

The Democrats say their bill addresses deficiencies revealed by the Sept. 13 incident by “closing regulatory loopholes and increasing safety standards” for pipeline distribution systems.

They were joined Monday by local officials and the family of Leonel Rondon, the Lawrence teen killed in the disaster. The bill is named in honor of Rondon.

“Your support truly gives our family comfort and hope,” Lucianny Rondon said. “Now it’s time for Congress, the press, and the courts to do whatever is necessary to ensure that this kind of disaster never happens again.”

The gas explosions were triggered by overpressurized gas lines and injured dozens of people, damaged hundreds of buildings and left thousands of customers without natural gas service for months.

