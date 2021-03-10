Mass. lawmakers push for grocery worker vaccines

A clerk scans a can of sanitizing wipes as she checks out groceries behind a plexiglass panel. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nearly three dozen lawmakers urged Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday to offer vaccine access to supermarket workers, arguing that they “have not been treated equitably by the vaccination rollout” given the risks they face.

Thirty-four legislators, all Democrats, wrote to Baker in collaboration with unions representing more than 18,000 supermarket workers asking him to prioritize employees “in a most expeditious manner.” ”

These are workers that we see when we buy our food and other items at the grocery stores and supermarkets,” they wrote. “Each time a supermarket worker begins their shift they are exposed to the virus by community spread. Yet every day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, supermarket workers report to their shifts and remain on the bottom of the vaccine roll-out process.”

Under the administration’s rollout plan, supermarket workers are not yet eligible for vaccines but are in the next group alongside other essential workers — including transit, utility, food and agriculture, and restaurant and cafe employees — that will gain access.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.