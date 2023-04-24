BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are once again pushing for free rides on the MBTA.

Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley are set to announce the reintroduction of legislation to offer fare-free public transportation on Monday.

Markey and Pressley first introduced the legislation in 2020 and have filed the bill multiple times, but it failed to make its way through congress.

Boston Mayor Wu and LivableStreets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson will join the lawmakers for a news conference at Ruggles Station at 1 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)