BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts lawmakers on Wednesday joined union leaders in slamming the embattled CEO of Steward Health Care after he refused to answer a subpoena to testify before Congress about his company’s dealings.

Gathered at a press conference in Boston, Sen. Ed Markey told Ralph de la Torre “You cannot hide in your Texas mansion.”

“You cannot hide behind your corporate lawyers,” Markey said. “You will be made accountable by the United State Senate.”

Steward has been the subject of intense criticism and concern in recent months both before and after it declared bankruptcy and moved to sell its portfolio of Massachusetts hospitals.

Markey chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Primary Health, and Retirement Security with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Together, they subpoenaed de la Torre to testify before their committee.

Though faced with the subpoena, the Associated Press reported lawyers for de la Torre told senators he would not testify, saying a federal court order bars him from discussing anything during Steward’s reorganization and settlement process.

Markey on Thursday said he wants the senate to vote to hold de la Torre accountable.

“Ralph de la Torre has shown contempt for our health care system and now the United State Senate must bring contempt charges against Ralph de la Torre,” he said.

Steward’s troubles have resulted in the closure of Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

The judge in Steward’s bankruptcy case recently greenlighted the $340 million sale of Steward’s six other Massachusetts facilities.

Though de la Torre still heads Steward in bankruptcy proceedings, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that should change.

“This refusal to acknowledge the subpoena should be grounds for having him replaced,” Warren said.

Markey and Warren have introduced a bill called “the Corporate Crimes Against Healthcare Act,” which proposes prison time for company executives who loot hospitals and nursing homes for their own personal game if a patient dies as a result of the mismanagement.

Warren spoke about the bill on Thursday.

“It is essential that we pass legislation to protect the health care system from these robbers,” she said.

Rep. Lori Trahan also appeared at Thursday’s press conference alongside Markey and Warren.

De la Torre’s subpoena asked him to appear before lawmakers on Sept. 12.

In the wake of his reported decision not to testify, senators have multiple methods through which they could hold de la Torre in contempt.

Criminal contempt could eventually result in jail time, as reported by the Associated Press. Civil contempt could levy fines against de la Torre. The Senate would have to vote to approve either option for it to take effect.

