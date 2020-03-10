Mass. lawmakers to approve $15M fund to respond to coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senate and House leaders have announced that they will take up a supplemental budget to create a $15 million fund in response to the increase in coronavirus cases across the Bay State.

In a statement, House Speaker Rober A. DeLeo said, “Public health emergencies demand immediate action from government, and the House today, alongside its partners in the Senate, committed to taking up legislation in direct response to the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts.”

Senate President Karen S. Spilka also issued a statement, saying, “The Senate’s number one priority is to safeguard the health of our residents. We are therefore pleased that the House has joined with us to work swiftly and closely to move this funding package forward, which will better prepare our Commonwealth for the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.”

The House and Senate will take up a supplemental budget next week.

