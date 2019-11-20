Mass. lawmakers vote to end sale of flavored cigarettes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers voted to end the sale of flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes Wednesday.

Senators on Beacon Hill voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill — 32 to 6.

The measure also

Taxes e-cigarettes, bringing parity with cigarettes in the state.

Requires state and private insurers to provide coverage for tobacco cessation with no out of pocket costs.

Restricts the sale of high-nicotine vapes/e-cigarettes to adult-only retail tobacco stores and smoking bars.

Greatly increases the retailer fine for tobacco sales to minors.

The House of Representatives voted to approve the bill last week.

It will now be sent to Governor Charlie Baker for review.

If passed, the ban would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Mass Senate has voted 32 to 6 to ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Now both House and Senate bills must be reconciled before it makes it to the Governor’s desk — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) November 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)