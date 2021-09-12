BOSTON (AP) — State lawmakers are planning to hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday looking at the state of public housing in Massachusetts.

The Joint Committee on Housing plans to hear testimony on more than 20 bills at the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The bills address a range of topics, from how best to prevent and respond to the bullying of elderly and disabled residents to prohibiting level 2 and level 3 sex offenders from public housing, hotels and motels.

Other bills are aimed at helping restore the commonwealth’s public housing developments, enabling public housing authorities to borrow against real estate equity of publicly owned properties, and establishing an apprenticeship program to prepare vacant public housing apartments for occupancy.

Anyone who wants to testify at the hearing must sign up before Monday at noon.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)