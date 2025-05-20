BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts leaders are pushing a piece of legislation that would protect first responders from harassment.

The Halo Act would establish a 25-foot buffer zone between the public and first responders to prevent people from interfering with official duties. The bill was filed before Worcester police were called to help ICE agents deal with an unruly crowd earlier this month.

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos says the bill would protect law enforcement in such situations.

“Balance your freedom of speech with dignity. Let the police and the fire and the EMS do their job. We should be respecting them — and if you still want to say things, all you’ve got to do is move back 25 feet,” said Xiarhos, of Barnstable.

If it passes, the Halo Act would result in fines or jail time for people who interfere with first responders. It currently is in a committee being reviewed.

