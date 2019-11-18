Mass. legislators announce proposed fines for those who violate hands-free driving bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts legislators announced proposed fines on Monday for those who are found to be in violation of a hands-free driving bill that was agreed upon last week.

The new bill will restrict the use of hand-held cellphones behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and update the existing laws regarding racial profiling by law enforcement, according to state representatives.

First-time offenders would face a fine of $100, while second-time violators would be hit with a $250 fine and be required to take a driver safety course. Third-time offenders will be slapped with a $500 fine, plus an insurance surcharge.

The bill would also permit law enforcement to collect information on age, race, gender, and the outcome of the traffic stop, among other things.

Drivers would be required to have their hones in hands-free mode and mounted on the dashboard for GPS use.

It does not apply to first responders.

The bill had been held up in negotiations for months as committee members debated the merits of monitoring traffic stop data and using it to track potential racial profiling.

The bill is currently being circulated among the other Senate and House conference committee members for signatures.

The legislation was filed with the House Clerks office on Monday.

It is due to be reviewed by the entirety of the House and Senate later in the week.

