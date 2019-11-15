Mass. legislators come to agreement on hands-free driving bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate have released a joint statement Friday announcing they have come to an agreement on distracted driving legislation.

Representative Bill Straus and Senator Joseph Boncore have reached an agreement on new a new bill that will restrict the use of hand-held cell phones behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and update the existing laws regarding racial profiling by law enforcement, according to the release.

The bill is currently being circulated among the other Senate and House conference committee members for signatures.

The legislation is expected to be filed with the House Clerks office on Monday.

It is due to be reviewed by the entirety of the House and Senate later in the week.

The final language of the bill has not yet been released.