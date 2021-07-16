House and Senate leaders have reached a deal to temporarily extend mail-in voting as some cities prepare for summer and fall municipal elections, according to a Senate official who said the conference committee negotiating the bill filed its report Friday afternoon.

The House and Senate versions of the spending bill that were being reconciled also contained funding for the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and proposals to create an MBTA oversight board that would be the successor to the now-dissolved Fiscal and Management Control Board.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.