Mass. Level 3 sex offender nabbed in NY

Massachusetts State Police captured a “Most Wanted” Level 3 sex offender Friday at a motel in the Bronx, New York.

Officers tracked down Angel Rosado, 53, about 6 a.m. at the Bronx Park Motel and took him into custody, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Rosado, classified as a Level 3 Sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, was wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender as required by law, police say.

According to police, Rosado was convicted in 1991 of rape of a child under 16 with force, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery, stemming from an incident in which he and his co-defendant dragged a girl under a bridge in Boston, struck her with a large object, and took turns raping her.

Following his completion of a state prison sentence, Rosado has repeatedly violated his sex offender registration requirements, police say.

