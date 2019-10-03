Mass. levies more restrictions on Columbia Gas following leak

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts officials are placing additional restrictions on the utility company blamed for last year’s destructive gas explosions following a major gas leak that prompted evacuations last week.

The state Department of Public Utilities said in a letter Thursday that Columbia Gas must halt any non-emergency work across its service area unless it gets state approval.

The agency earlier this week ordered the utility to complete a number of new safety measures, including submitting by Monday a plan to address 2,220 old service lines abandoned during its systemwide pipeline upgrade in Lawrence.

It said Columbia Gas will be fined up to $1 million per violation if the orders aren’t carried out.

The company said in a statement that the agency’s latest directive is “the appropriate and responsible course of action.”

“I applaud the DPU & EEA’s actions today.” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said in a statement. “This moratorium is exactly what we need until Columbia gas can show us they can walk and chew gum at the same time, when it comes to the safety of the community and running the utility.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)