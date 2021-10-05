(WHDH) — The jackpot-winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in Massachusetts but two $1 million tickets were.

The Mass. State Lottery announced Tuesday that one $1 million winning ticket was sold at Bradford Mobil Mart on South Main Street in Haverhill, while a second $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Quality Gas & Mart on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk.

To win a $1 million prize, the first five numbers on a ticket must match the first five numbers in the drawing.

Both retailers will receive a $10,000 bonus for their sale of these tickets.

The Powerball jackpot had grown to $699.8 million for Monday’s drawing, with the winning ticket being purchased in California.

This marked the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and seventh-largest jackpot in United States lottery history.

